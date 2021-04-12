Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,842.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,333 shares of company stock worth $4,498,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.