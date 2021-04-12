Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 40,171 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $173.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

