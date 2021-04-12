Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 88,210 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 487,152 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 96,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.