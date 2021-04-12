IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$11.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.