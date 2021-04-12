Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $14.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of DREUF opened at $11.05 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

