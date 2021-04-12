Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$23.86

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.86.

MI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.42. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

