Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 449 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

