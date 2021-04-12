Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.95 on Friday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

