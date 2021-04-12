Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $313,980.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $156.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

