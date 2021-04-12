Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.27 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,827.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,800.00%.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.