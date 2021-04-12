National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Robert Kent Acquires 70,000 Shares

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) insider Robert Kent bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$59,640.00 ($42,600.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get National Tyre & Wheel alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. National Tyre & Wheel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company offers its products for cars, buses, trucks, commercial vans, agricultural vehicles, 4WD's, SUV's, turf and off the road equipment, industrial vehicles, and caravans and trailers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for National Tyre & Wheel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Tyre & Wheel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.