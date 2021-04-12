Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

