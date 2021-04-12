Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

