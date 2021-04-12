Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $172.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

