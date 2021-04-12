Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.28, for a total value of $972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,216. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

