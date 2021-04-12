Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,049 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,552,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Element Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

