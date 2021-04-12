Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 7,140 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,140 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $79.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

