Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,690 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

