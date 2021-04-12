Morgan Stanley Buys 1,502,435 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.