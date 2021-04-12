Morgan Stanley Has $28.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 678,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.