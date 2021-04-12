Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

CLNC stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

