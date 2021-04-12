Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.41 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

