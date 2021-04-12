Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.