Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,517 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Zumiez by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zumiez by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,334 shares of company stock worth $11,853,375. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

