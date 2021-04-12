ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after acquiring an additional 723,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after acquiring an additional 622,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.20 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

