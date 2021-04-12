Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last three months.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

