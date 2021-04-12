Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). MRC Global posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 154.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.23 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

