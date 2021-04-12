$0.44 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

