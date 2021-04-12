Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

