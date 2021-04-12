Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SNLN opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

