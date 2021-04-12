Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $45.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.