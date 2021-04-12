Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

