Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

GMED stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

