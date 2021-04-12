Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

