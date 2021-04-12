Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baozun were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Baozun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

