Insider Selling: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $121,994.30 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $27.14 on Monday. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.07 million, a P/E ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

