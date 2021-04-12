Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Sells $203,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESTE opened at $7.25 on Monday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

