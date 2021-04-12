Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

