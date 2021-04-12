Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

