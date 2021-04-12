Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $3,563,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

