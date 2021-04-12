Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,698 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

