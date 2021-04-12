Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,853 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

