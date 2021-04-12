Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 47,269 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

