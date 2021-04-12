Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

