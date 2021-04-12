$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

