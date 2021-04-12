Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

