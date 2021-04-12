-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

