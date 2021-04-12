Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,687 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank First were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank First by 21,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of BFC opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.