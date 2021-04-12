Credit Suisse AG Has $476,000 Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Anterix worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

