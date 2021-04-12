Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMAX by 149.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.